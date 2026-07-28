UN chief condemns Israeli occupier attacks on Palestinian communities in West Bank Guterres calls attacks on mosques, property and Palestinians 'heinous and unacceptable'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, including attacks on two mosques.

"The secretary-general condemns the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, including the reported arson attacks on two mosques, vandalism of private property, and attacks targeting Palestinians and their livelihoods," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

Haq said attacks against places of worship are "heinous and unacceptable" and warned that they risk further inflaming an already volatile situation.

"The secretary-general calls for those responsible to be swiftly identified and held accountable in line with Israel's obligations under international law," he said.

Guterres urged Israeli authorities to take immediate measures to prevent further attacks by settlers against Palestinians and their property, including places of worship.

"The secretary-general further calls on the Israeli authorities to take immediate and effective measures to prevent further attacks by settlers against Palestinians or their property, including places of worship, and to ensure the protection of civilians," Haq said.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have escalated since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023. According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, around 13,000 injured and nearly 24,000 arrested in the occupied territory during the same period.