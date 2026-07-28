VAR’s ‘mistaken identity’ provision cannot currently be used to review whether player committed simulation, football’s law-making body says

IFAB clarification indicates Embolo’s World Cup dismissal was incorrect VAR’s ‘mistaken identity’ provision cannot currently be used to review whether player committed simulation, football’s law-making body says

Football’s law-making body has clarified that the VAR intervention that led to Switzerland forward Breel Embolo’s dismissal against Argentina was not permitted under the current protocol.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said Monday that VAR’s “mistaken identity” provision can only be used to identify which player committed an offense already penalized by the referee.

“The offense itself cannot be reviewed or changed,” the Zurich-based body said in Circular No. 34.

Although IFAB did not mention Embolo by name, the clarification indicates that VAR should not have intervened to penalize him for simulation during Switzerland’s World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina.

Embolo fell following a challenge by Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes in the 72nd minute, shortly after Switzerland equalized to make it 1-1.

The referee initially booked Paredes, but VAR officials intervened and determined that no foul had occurred. Embolo was instead shown a yellow card for simulation, his second of the match, and was sent off.

Argentina went on to win 3-1 after extra time.

Under the current protocol, mistaken identity can be used when the referee penalizes an offense but shows a card to the wrong player. It cannot be used to reassess the offense and transfer the punishment to an opposing player.

IFAB said using the provision to address simulation during the tournament had been “well received” and would be considered as part of its ongoing review of the VAR protocol.

“However, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded,” it added.