Missiles for the Patriots are needed literally every day,’ says Ukrainian president

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Finnish counterpart for his understanding of Ukraine’s ‘needs’ Missiles for the Patriots are needed literally every day,’ says Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Finnish President Alexander Stubb for his “thorough understanding” of Kyiv’s needs as they held a meeting in Washington, DC.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said he and Stubb exchanged details concerning their meetings in the US and discussed the “current prospects in diplomacy.”

“Clearly, Russia is suffering heavy losses on the battlefield, while the situation in its economy is also becoming more difficult,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the Finnish president commended the success of Ukraine’s long-range strikes in Russia.

“At the same time, we are doing everything possible to provide greater protection for Ukrainians from Russian strikes. I am grateful for his thorough understanding of our needs. Missiles for the Patriots are needed literally every day,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that they also spoke about diplomacy, and are preparing for “important” meetings in August.

The Ukrainian president arrived in the US earlier Tuesday to attend late US Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral service.

Prior to his meeting with Stubb, Zelenskyy held talks with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House.

He will also meet a bipartisan group of senators later Tuesday, as the US Senate prepares to hold its first vote on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctions Act on Russia and Iran.