This is 3rd occupier outpost established in Salfit province in 2 days, according to Palestinian official

Israeli occupiers establish new settlement outpost in northern West Bank This is 3rd occupier outpost established in Salfit province in 2 days, according to Palestinian official

Israeli occupiers established a new illegal settlement outpost Tuesday on Palestinian land in the town of Yasuf, east of Salfit in the northern West Bank, the third such outpost in the province in two days.

Yasuf council chief Juma Abdel Fattah told Anadolu that Israeli occupiers set up the new outpost northeast of the town, erecting a tent in the Al-Nasba area around 50 meters from Palestinian homes.

The area has faced repeated violence by occupiers, with two Palestinian homes in the area threatened with demolition by Israeli authorities, he said.

Abdel Fattah warned that the new outpost was part of an Israeli policy “to impose facts on the ground and tighten restrictions on residents.”

This is the third outpost established by occupiers in Salfit province over the past two days, he said.

Settlement outposts are sites established by occupiers, often by setting up mobile homes or tents on Palestinian land, before later turning them into illegal permanent settlements with support from the Israeli government.

The UN considers the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupied Palestinian territory and says all Israeli settlement activity there is illegal under international law.

In recent weeks, the West Bank has seen an escalation in occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property, amid accusations by Palestinians and Israeli and international rights groups that the Israeli army protects occupiers and sometimes participates in the attacks.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the first half of 2026. The attacks included assaults on people, property and land, the establishment of new settlement outposts and preventing farmers from accessing their land.