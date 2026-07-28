Ministers stress need to reach political, diplomatic solutions to safeguard maritime traffic and supplies

Gulf foreign ministers discuss regional security, Strait of Hormuz navigation Ministers stress need to reach political, diplomatic solutions to safeguard maritime traffic and supplies

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to intensify coordination and consultation on regional developments and issues related to freedom and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

A statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the ministers exchanged views via video conference on current regional developments and ongoing negotiations to reach practical understandings to reduce tensions and strengthen regional security and stability.

The meeting also addressed ways to step up coordination among GCC states on matters related to freedom and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring passage and transit rights and the smooth flow of ships, trade and supplies under international law, the ministry added.

The ministers also stressed the importance of preserving the sovereign rights of all Gulf littoral states.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said the ministers emphasized the need to prioritize political and diplomatic solutions, and create conditions to build confidence and reach solutions acceptable to all parties.

A cautious calm has prevailed in the region since Friday after the US and Iran halted attacks following a 13-day escalation that began July 11.

During the escalation, the US carried out strikes inside Iran, while Tehran responded by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.

The hostilities erupted despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June calling for an end to the fighting and the start of negotiations on a broader agreement to conclude the war launched by Israel and the US on Feb. 28.

President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire with Iran following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, incidents Washington blamed on Tehran.

​​​​​​​Washington has demanded that Iran halt attacks on vessels and guarantee freedom of navigation through the strait. Tehran, however, insists that ship traffic through waters adjacent to its coastline be governed by a mechanism under its supervision.