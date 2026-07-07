'Europe is taking greater responsibility in our own defense, and now we need to continue,' says EU Council president

EU's Costa says Europeans expect clear NATO message on European security from summit in Türkiye 'Europe is taking greater responsibility in our own defense, and now we need to continue,' says EU Council president

European Council President Antonio Costa said Tuesday that European citizens expect the current NATO summit in Ankara to deliver a clear message that the alliance remains the cornerstone of the continent's defense and deterrence.

"What the European citizens expect from this Ankara summit is a clear message that we can continue to rely on NATO for their own their own defense and also for our deterrence, based on the very strong transatlantic relationship," Costa said in remarks alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Costa said Europe is assuming greater responsibility for its own security while remaining committed to the alliance.

"Our member states, as you acknowledge, are fulfilling their commitments, and Europe is taking greater responsibility in our own defense, and now we need to continue," he said.

Von der Leyen reiterated that "a strong Europe is a strong NATO," saying the EU has mobilized up to €800 billion ($914 billion) through 2030 to strengthen its defense industrial base.

Rutte highlighted the division of responsibilities between NATO and the European Union, saying the alliance focuses on military capabilities, standards, and command and control, while the EU supports resilience, infrastructure, the defense industrial base, and financing.

He praised the bloc's efforts to mobilize funding for defense through initiatives such as Security Action for Europe (SAFE), stressing that closer NATO-EU cooperation is essential in the current security environment.

The two-day NATO summit in Ankara is bringing together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.