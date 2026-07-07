Ukrainian president signs agreements on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara, holds bilateral talks with a number of leaders

Ukraine signs drone technology cooperation deals with Estonia, Netherlands, Denmark in Ankara Ukrainian president signs agreements on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara, holds bilateral talks with a number of leaders

Ukraine signed drone technology cooperation agreements Tuesday with Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands during the 36th NATO Summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the deal with the Netherlands alongside Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

"It will create even more opportunities for joint production and technological development, and most importantly, bring greater consistency to the exchange of expertise and the export of weapons," Zelenskyy later said on the US social media platform X.

Aside from Jetten, Zelenskyy also held separate meetings with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Following his meeting with Estonia’s premier, Zelenskyy said that he and Michal signed a defense cooperation agreement under the "Drone Deal" framework, describing it as not only a way to accelerate bilateral cooperation but also as a “step forward and a sign of trust.”

"We will be developing joint defense production in both our countries, including key capabilities for protecting the skies," he said.

He said Ukraine has signed another "Drone Deal" with Denmark to expand joint defense production, weapons exports and technology sharing, calling it Kyiv's ninth such deal with a partner.

Zelenskyy also said he discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, including accelerating deliveries of Patriot missiles and developing European capabilities to counter ballistic missile threats.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said after meeting his Finnish counterpart that they discussed Ukraine's need for air defenses and ways to meet it as well as the joint steps they can take in the near future to bolster Kyiv's diplomatic and defense position and preparations for a “Drone Deal.”

Separately, Zelenskyy also commented on his meeting with the Canadian prime minister, expressing gratitude to Ottawa for its new support package for Kyiv.

"Protecting lives is the main thing, and Russia's ballistic missile attacks, along with its other missile and drone strikes, are terror that must be confronted together with our partners," he said, adding Ukraine and Canada are also preparing a “Drone Deal.”

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he said Germany's support has strengthened Ukraine's air defenses through bilateral assistance and contributions to the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, a NATO-coordinated military procurement mechanism that fast-tracks essential US-made weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, helping Kyiv procure anti-ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is preparing a drone cooperation agreement with Germany and working with Merz to develop a joint European anti-ballistic defense system.

In a statement following his meeting with Zelenskyy, Carney's office said the two discussed the latest developments on the ground as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Noting that Carney reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine, the statement said they further discussed strengthening defense industrial partnerships, including co-developing drones.

"Prime Minister Carney reiterated Canada’s support for Ukraine’s reconstruction, underscoring Canadian expertise in energy and infrastructure. He emphasized Canada’s support for ongoing accountability efforts, including sanctions," it said, adding the two agreed to remain in “close and regular contact.”

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara earlier Tuesday and wrote on X that "important work" lies ahead and that they expect a "strong and productive" summit.

"Decisions are needed now that will provide greater protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe and the United States," he said, adding that nearly 20 bilateral meetings are planned.

As part of his visit, Zelenskyy also held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where they discussed the protection of Ukrainians from ballistic missile threats and the need for urgent deliveries of missiles for air defense systems.

"A separate part of our discussion focused on additional contributions from Allied countries to the PURL initiative and efforts to establish an Anti-Ballistic Coalition.

"We also covered joint weapons production, as well as strengthening defense cooperation between Ukraine and NATO countries. Right now, it is critically important that every channel supporting our air defense – both bilateral and multilateral – operate at full capacity," Zelenskyy said on X.