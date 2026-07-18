Extreme heat expected to peak Thursday, with wildfire risk set to rise to extreme levels

Spain braces for 3rd heat wave of summer, temperatures could exceed 45C Extreme heat expected to peak Thursday, with wildfire risk set to rise to extreme levels

Spain is bracing for its third heat wave of the summer, with temperatures expected to exceed 45C (113F) in some areas, the country’s weather agency said Saturday.

The heat wave is forecast to begin Tuesday and last at least through Thursday, when conditions are expected to peak, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The southeastern third of the Iberian Peninsula is likely to be the worst affected, while intense heat is also expected in the Guadalquivir and Ebro valleys, northeastern depressions, Pyrenees valleys and inland Mallorca.

A mass of hot, dry air carrying suspended dust will settle over much of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, Aemet said.

Temperatures are expected to rise gradually from the weekend, reaching “very high” levels during the first half of next week, particularly across southern and southeastern Spain.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures could reach 41C to 43C in inland parts of the southeast and locally exceed 44C. Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday.

Thursday is expected to be the peak of the episode, with temperatures reaching 42C to 44C in the southeastern third of the country and locally surpassing 45C. The Guadalquivir Valley and Genil basin could record temperatures of up to 43C.

Aemet warned that the wildfire danger would again rise to extreme levels, with dry afternoon thunderstorms possible in mountainous areas.

Temperatures are forecast to fall widely from Friday, though the agency said uncertainty remains and the heat wave could extend beyond Thursday.

It will be Spain’s third heat wave this summer, following episodes recorded from June 21 to 24 and July 5 to 9.

Aemet data shows heat waves have become more frequent and are arriving earlier. Mainland Spain recorded only two June heat waves between 1975 and 2000, compared with 10 between 2000 and 2025.