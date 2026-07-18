Hungarian president signs constitutional amendment ending his term as head of state Parliamentary speaker Agnes Forsthoffer to exercise presidential powers until successor is elected

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok signed a constitutional amendment on Saturday that will end his term on Sunday, following pressure from Prime Minister Peter Magyar and parliament.

Sulyok announced the decision in a video posted on the US social media platform Facebook, saying he has signed the 17th amendment to Hungary’s Fundamental Law after using the five-day review period available to him.

He said the move means his presidential mandate will end the day after the amendment enters into force. Parliament Speaker Agnes Forsthoffer will exercise the powers of the head of state until a successor is elected.

Hungary’s parliament approved the amendment on Monday by a vote of 139-6, with no abstentions, clearing the way for Sulyok’s removal. Sulyok was elected during former Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rule and began his five-year term in 2024.

Under Hungarian law, Sulyok was required to promulgate the amendment by signing it within five days of receiving the text from the parliament speaker.

Magyar, whose Tisza Party holds a two-thirds parliamentary majority, pledged during the election campaign to replace Sulyok and introduce direct presidential elections.

Following his election victory, Magyar repeatedly called on Sulyok and several other senior officials associated with the previous administration to resign.

Sulyok rejected those calls and sought an opinion from the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission in May concerning the constitutional dispute and government efforts to remove him.

The amendment also introduces term limits for members of parliament, preventing some long-serving lawmakers from contesting the 2030 general election.

Although the Tisza Party has advocated direct presidential elections, parliament is expected to choose Sulyok’s successor under the current system.