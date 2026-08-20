Troops set up checkpoints, search vehicles and open fire during clashes; Israeli occupiers assault bus driver in Jerusalem

Israeli forces raid West Bank towns as occupiers target Palestinian homes, carry out demolitions Troops set up checkpoints, search vehicles and open fire during clashes; Israeli occupiers assault bus driver in Jerusalem

Israeli forces carried out raids across the occupied West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday, setting up checkpoints and searching Palestinian vehicles and homes, while Israeli occupiers targeted homes and carried out demolitions in several areas.

North of occupied Jerusalem, Israeli police stopped Palestinian vehicles along the Qalandia-Kafr Aqab road and searched them, local sources told Anadolu.

Israeli forces also raided the al-Mashrou area in Hizma and set up checkpoints at the town’s entrances, where they searched Palestinian vehicles.

In Wadi Salman, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupiers stormed the area and carried out demolition work, according to local sources.

Israeli occupiers also assaulted a Palestinian bus driver in occupied Jerusalem. No immediate details were available on the nature of the assault or his condition.

Near the town of al-Taybeh, east of Ramallah, Israeli occupiers attempted to storm homes belonging to the Abu Faza family, according to footage from the area.

In al-Bireh, Israeli forces raided the vicinity of al-Amari refugee camp, triggering clashes with Palestinian youths.

Troops opened fire during the clashes, local sources said. No casualties were immediately reported.

Israeli forces also raided Tubas in the northeastern West Bank and searched a home, according to local sources.

The occupied West Bank has seen continued attacks by Israeli occupiers and Israeli military operations since the Gaza war began, alongside the expansion of illegal settlement outposts, construction of settlement roads and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.