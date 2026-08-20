'I will call in Israel’s Ambassador to Australia Hillel Newman and have directed Australia’s Ambassador to Israel to convey our views directly to Israel,' says minister

Australia condemns Israel’s decision to close probe into World Central Kitchen strike 'I will call in Israel’s Ambassador to Australia Hillel Newman and have directed Australia’s Ambassador to Israel to convey our views directly to Israel,' says minister

Australia condemns Israel’s decision to close its criminal investigation into the deaths of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and her World Central Kitchen colleagues, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Thursday.

"Australia is outraged the Israeli Government has decided not to pursue criminal proceedings against those responsible for killing Zomi Frankcom and her World Central Kitchen colleagues.

"The Australian Government learned of Israel’s decision late last night, moments before it was announced, on World Humanitarian Day - which is especially insulting to Zomi’s loved ones, humanitarians and all Australians," Wong said in a statement.

"This decision falls far short of the accountability we expect.

"This is despite Israel Defense Forces admissions that the IDF strikes on Zomi and her colleagues’ vehicles were the result of serious failures to follow IDF procedures, mistaken identification and errors in decision-making," she said.

The minister said the government would continue pressing Israel for accountability, arguing that democratic countries should hold themselves to higher standards.

"I will call in Israel’s Ambassador to Australia Hillel Newman and have directed Australia’s Ambassador to Israel to convey our views directly to Israel as the Australian Government considers next steps," she added.

Frankcom, an Australian aid worker with World Central Kitchen (WCK), was killed in Gaza with six other colleagues by an Israeli airstrike in April 2024 while traveling in a convoy of clearly marked aid vehicles.

