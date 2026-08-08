Attacks come after Beirut, Tel Aviv concluded 7th round of US-brokered talks Thursday

Israeli army continues attacks across southern Lebanon despite ceasefire, talks Attacks come after Beirut, Tel Aviv concluded 7th round of US-brokered talks Thursday

The Israeli army continued attacks across several areas of southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Israeli artillery shelling intermittently targeted the forests and Ali al-Taher heights on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa from midnight Friday through Saturday morning, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The shelling also struck an area between the Dawha area of Kfar Rumman neighborhood and Al-Dabsha Hill overlooking Nabatieh, the agency added.

Israeli artillery fired several shells in the vicinity of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, damaging several homes, according to NNA.

Israeli warplanes also flew at low altitude over the central and western sectors of southern Lebanon, the agency said, without providing further details.

The latest attacks came after Beirut and Tel Aviv concluded a seventh round of US-brokered talks Thursday.

The two countries signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with the implementation of a pilot model in designated areas.

Israel has continued a military offensive in Lebanon since March 2. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attacks have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,250 others.