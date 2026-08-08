Syrian soldier killed, 2 others wounded in attack in eastern Deir ez-Zor Defense Ministry says unidentified attackers targeted Syrian troops in Jadid Bakara town

One Syrian soldier was killed and two others wounded in an attack by unidentified assailants in eastern Deir ez-Zor province, Syria's Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry's Media and Communications Directorate told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the soldiers came under a “treacherous attack” in the town of Jadid Bakara, east of Deir ez-Zor.

The ministry did not provide further details on the circumstances of the attack or identify those responsible, and no group had claimed responsibility.

On Friday, Syrian security forces neutralized two ISIS (Daesh) terrorists following an armed clash as they attempted to plant an explosive device in the Sayyida Zaynab area, south of Damascus.

A subsequent inspection of the site showed that the two suspects had been planting an explosive device in preparation for an attack targeting a government institution, it added.

