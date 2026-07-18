Protesters in Sweden denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

A demonstration in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Saturday condemned Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, with protesters calling for an end to civilian deaths and bombings.

Protesters, who gathered at Odenplan Square following calls from several civil society organizations, carried signs reading “Civilians are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop the attacks on Lebanon,” “End food shortages” and “We don’t want war.”

‘I believe the truth will always prevail’

Swedish activist Joakim Andersson, who supported the demonstration, told Anadolu that he attends the weekly pro-Palestine rally in Stockholm every Saturday to draw attention to the situation in Gaza and raise awareness.

Saying he saw no sign that Israel’s attacks would end, Andersson said: “I come here on Saturdays to spread the message that everything is not over in Gaza; it is far from over. As far as I can see, there is not much of an end in sight either. In our own country, we have a strange political climate that I hope will change this year.

"We must show that there is resistance to the way things are being run in the world. That is why I am here.”

Emphasizing that access to information is now very easy in today’s global society, Andersson said: “Even if it takes a long time, and even if people have been brainwashed into fearing only what comes next and being wary of those around them, I believe the truth will always prevail and that the Palestinians will win.

"It is possible for people to wake up from this on their own. People always do, and more will do so as time passes. We are now a global society, and information is accessible. People are smarter than they are thought to be, and I believe they are beginning to see the truth about what is happening in Gaza, just as people are everywhere.”

Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli ceasefire violations have killed more than 1,144 Palestinians and injured 3,703 others as of Friday.

The ministry says Israel's military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000, while causing widespread destruction to about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people and wounded 12,200 since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.