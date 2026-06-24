Spanish premier says Socialist Party did not receive illegal funding, accuses opposition of spreading corruption narrative

Sanchez denies widespread corruption in Spain, rules out early elections Spanish premier says Socialist Party did not receive illegal funding, accuses opposition of spreading corruption narrative

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez denied on Wednesday that Spain is facing widespread corruption and ruled out calling early elections, even as multiple court cases involving figures linked to his Socialist Party pile pressure on his government.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on corruption allegations, Sanchez said he understood public concern after weeks of judicial developments, including the recent conviction of former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos in a pandemic-era procurement case and the investigation into former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

“We are not infallible,” said Sanchez. “But that is why we clean up what needs to be cleaned up.”

He insisted the Socialist Party had not been illegally financed and argued that alleged wrongdoing was limited to individuals.

“They want to create a feeling of generalized corruption that does not exist,” he said, accusing the conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox of trying to confuse the public.

“There must be no room for impunity for corrupt people, whoever they are,” he said.

On Zapatero, who is under investigation in the Plus Ultra airline bailout case, Sanchez said there was no favorable treatment in the €53 million ($61 million) rescue and expressed his personal trust in the former Socialist prime minister, who led Spain from 2004 to 2011.

Sanchez also defended his wife, Begona Gomez, and brother, David Sanchez, both facing separate court proceedings that he said are based on “unfounded accusations” and a campaign of harassment.

Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo renewed calls for Sanchez to dissolve parliament and call elections, while the pro-independence Junts party urged him to step aside and allow another candidate to lead the government.

Feijoo accused Sanchez of being at the center of corruption scandals, applying double standards and becoming "a disgrace" for Spain.

“What would you be saying if this situation was occurring under another government?” he said. “Sooner or later, I’ll give the Spanish people back a decent government.”

Sanchez rejected the accusations. "How can we not continue?" he said, arguing his government was better placed than a coalition of the Popular Party and Vox to combat corruption.

Spain’s general election can be held no later than August 2027.