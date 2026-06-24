EU member states move to implement new legislation to establish return centers in non-EU countries for migrants denied right to remain in bloc

EU countries seek deals with Rwanda, Uzbekistan on migrant ‘return hubs’: Report EU member states move to implement new legislation to establish return centers in non-EU countries for migrants denied right to remain in bloc

Several EU countries are considering Rwanda and Uzbekistan as potential hosts for migrant "return hubs" under the bloc's newly approved returns policy, according to a Politico report published Wednesday.

The discussions come as EU member states move to implement new legislation allowing them to establish return centers in non-EU countries for migrants who have been denied the right to remain in the bloc and have exhausted all legal avenues to stay.

Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany, and the Netherlands have been among the strongest supporters of the initiative, arguing that it could improve the effectiveness of deportations and help address the EU's persistently low return rates.

"Our goal is to conclude the first agreements for the creation of these structures in 2026 so that they are operational from 2027," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said ahead of the law's approval.

According to Politico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan have emerged as leading candidates, while Uganda has also been discussed in confidential talks among participating countries. Countries geographically closer to the EU, such as Egypt and Libya, have reportedly been ruled out over concerns that the facilities could create incentives for people smuggling.

The European Commission has not been involved in selecting potential host countries, and any agreements would need to be negotiated directly by individual member states. However, EU institutions and other member countries would need to be informed before the centers become operational.

The proposal marks the latest effort by European governments to externalize migration management after a series of controversial attempts in recent years. Britain's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was abandoned following legal and political challenges, while Italy's migrant processing centers in Albania have faced repeated court battles.

The plans have drawn criticism from human rights groups and some EU governments. French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the effectiveness of third-country return centers last week, saying he had "never seen a return center in a third country that actually works."

The UN refugee agency's representative in Brussels, Jean-Nicolas Beuze, also warned that migrants could face risks if transferred to countries where adequate protections cannot be guaranteed.

Under the new rules, return hubs would only house migrants already subject to final return orders while awaiting deportation, rather than newly arrived asylum seekers.