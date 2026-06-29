Fire at Al Madinah Hall on Talbot Street under control; no injuries reported

Irish police probe suspected arson attack on mosque in Dublin Fire at Al Madinah Hall on Talbot Street under control; no injuries reported

Irish police have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack on an Islamic prayer hall in central Dublin, broadcaster RTE reported on Monday.

A fire broke out at the Al Madinah Hall on Talbot Street at approximately 3.30 pm local time (1330GMT).

No injuries were reported, while three people were evacuated safely from the building.

Dublin Fire Brigade said engines and firefighters were deployed to the scene after reports of smoke coming from the premises.

The building sustained extensive damage in the blaze.

Police have opened a criminal investigation and said officers are pursuing a definite line of inquiry.

Investigators currently do not believe the incident was motivated by racism or far-right groups.

The incident caused significant traffic disruption in the city center, while public transport services in the area were temporarily suspended.

Firefighters later brought the blaze under control, and the building has since been sealed off as a crime scene pending a forensic examination.