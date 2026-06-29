Deputy Mayor Audrey Pulvar says criticism from American tourists over France’s lack of air conditioning is misplaced, citing US’ major role in greenhouse gas emissions

Paris official fires back at US tourists over air-conditioning criticism amid heat wave Deputy Mayor Audrey Pulvar says criticism from American tourists over France’s lack of air conditioning is misplaced, citing US’ major role in greenhouse gas emissions

A Paris official has blamed Americans and widespread use of air conditioning in the US for Europe’s record-breaking heat wave, which has reportedly caused more than 1,300 deaths.

The remarks came after American tourists criticized France’s limited air-conditioning infrastructure as temperatures climbed above 40C (104F).

“Dear American journalists and social media ‘influencers’: for days, some of you have been criticizing and making fun of Paris because the city does not have A/C in every room…OMG, this is so rich!” Audrey Pulvar, deputy mayor of Paris for international relations, wrote on her Facebook account.

The official said such criticism was misplaced, noting that the US remains one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, adding: "Your cities, which are 90 per cent air conditioned, are not unrelated to this."

“Paris didn’t wait until June 2026 to reduce its environmental footprint and adapt to the consequences of climate change,” she wrote.

“So please, enough with the lecture. Just start doing your part,” she added.

Pulvar said Paris has implemented extensive environmental policies under left-wing leadership, including expanding green spaces, reducing car use, improving building energy efficiency, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

She said these measures helped limit the impact of the heat wave, though more work remains, and argued that countries contributing most to climate change should refrain from criticizing those working on solutions.