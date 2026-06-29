Legislation introduces penalties of up to over $22 per item, advertising ban for companies

French parliament approves bill to curtail ultra-fast fashion Legislation introduces penalties of up to over $22 per item, advertising ban for companies

France's parliament on Monday gave final approval to a bill aimed at curbing the growth of ultra-fast fashion, introducing financial penalties, advertising restrictions, and environmental obligations targeting companies such as Shein, Temu and AliExpress.

The legislation, introduced more than two years ago, was approved by the Senate after passing the National Assembly last week, completing its parliamentary process, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Trade Minister Serge Papin welcomed the bill, saying it specifically targets companies whose business model is based on the rapid production and constant renewal of low-cost clothing.

The law defines "ultra-fast fashion" using two cumulative criteria: the volume of products placed on the market and the ratio between a product's price and its repair cost. The government said the measure is intended to target large Asian online platforms while excluding European and French retailers like Zara and Kiabi.

Under the legislation, environmental penalties will gradually increase and could reach up to €20 ($22.8) per item by 2030, capped at 50% of a product's pre-tax price. Part of the proceeds will be allocated to textile collection and recycling infrastructure.

Ultra-fast fashion companies will also be required to display messages on their websites encouraging consumers to reduce purchases, reuse clothing, and repair products.

The bill also bans advertising by ultra-fast fashion companies, including promotions through social media influencers. However, the government acknowledged that the measure could face legal challenges after the European Commission raised concerns over its compatibility with EU law.

The French government says the textile sector accounts for nearly 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and that ultra-fast fashion contributes to overproduction, waste and pollution.

Environmental groups and left-wing lawmakers criticized the final version of the bill, arguing it no longer covers major international retailers such as H&M, Primark and Uniqlo and is less ambitious than originally proposed.

The government said that implementing decrees would be published quickly to allow the new measures to enter into force.