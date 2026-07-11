Demonstrators in Stockholm call for immediate end to Gaza blockade, unrestricted humanitarian aid access

Hundreds in Sweden protest Israeli attacks, ceasefire violations in Gaza Demonstrators in Stockholm call for immediate end to Gaza blockade, unrestricted humanitarian aid access

Hundreds of people gathered in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza, ceasefire violations, and restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the enclave.

The demonstrators gathered at Odenplan Square following calls by several civil society organizations.

Protesters carrying Palestinian flags chanted slogans against Israel and called for the immediate lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

They also accused Israel of violating the ceasefire reached on Oct. 10, 2025.

Dror Feiler, a Swedish Jewish activist and chair of European Jews for a Just Peace, told Anadolu that the demonstrators were standing up for Palestinian rights, justice and equality.

“A peace achieved without justice is not real peace and will ultimately lead to another war,” Feiler said.

He accused the international community of turning away from alleged crimes against humanity and violations of international law in Gaza.

Feiler also criticized what he described as the collapse of the international order and laws established following World War II and the Holocaust, arguing that powerful actors apply rules according to their own interests.

Rejecting accusations of antisemitism against the demonstrations, he said protesters opposed oppression regardless of who carries it out.

“Criticizing the Israeli government or Zionism ... does not make someone antisemitic,” Feiler said.