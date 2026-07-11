Grundberg says Yemeni government, Houthis reaffirm pledge to implement May agreement to release more than 1,600 conflict-related detainees after planned swap is postponed.

UN envoy says Yemen parties renew commitment to delayed prisoner exchange Grundberg says Yemeni government, Houthis reaffirm pledge to implement May agreement to release more than 1,600 conflict-related detainees after planned swap is postponed.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said Saturday that he has received renewed commitments from Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthi group to implement a prisoner exchange agreement after its planned execution was delayed.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Grundberg said he had received renewed assurances over the past 48 hours from both the Yemeni government and the Houthis of their commitment to fully implement the May 2026 agreement to release more than 1,600 conflict-related detainees.

He urged both sides to intensify efforts to complete the remaining technical and operational arrangements as soon as possible, adding that they had "affirmed their commitment to doing so."

The statement came a day after the Yemeni government and the Houthis announced the postponement of the exchange, which had been scheduled for Saturday, with each side blaming the other for the delay.

On May 14, the two sides signed the agreement in the Jordanian capital, Amman, following three months of negotiations. The deal provides for the release of around 1,700 detainees held by both sides.

The agreement also includes the Houthi release of seven Saudi nationals and 20 Sudanese members of the Saudi-led Arab coalition, making it the largest prisoner exchange deal since Yemen's conflict began.