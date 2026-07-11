Ongoing investigations confirmed cell's responsibility also for bombing in May, ministry adds

Syria's Interior Ministry says Damascus bomb cell admitted to destabilizing security, spreading chaos Ongoing investigations confirmed cell's responsibility also for bombing in May, ministry adds

Syria's Interior Ministry said Saturday that members of the "terrorist cell" behind the recent bombings in Damascus confessed during questioning that they targeted public institutions to destabilize the country.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects, who were arrested earlier this week, admitted to carrying out the attack "to target public institutions, destabilize security and stability, and spread disorder among citizens."

It said ongoing investigations, supported by forensic evidence and security analysis, confirmed the cell's responsibility also for the “terrorist bombing” that targeted the Armament Administration building affiliated with the Defense Ministry in Damascus in May.

On May 19, a car bomb exploded near a Defense Ministry building, killing a Syrian soldier and injuring several others after security forces discovered and attempted to dismantle an explosive device in the area, according to Syrian authorities.

The ministry added that investigations are continuing to identify the perpetrators and that they will take the necessary legal measures against them.

Earlier Saturday, Interior Minister Anas Khattab instructed security authorities to intensify security measures across all governorates.

The developments follow the twin improvised explosive device attacks near the Tourism Ministry building in Damascus on Tuesday, which killed one person and injured 36 others, according to the Health Ministry. Four police officers were among the injured, the Interior Ministry said.

On Thursday, Khattab announced the arrest of the cell responsible for the bombings, while Syrian Al-Ikhbariya TV quoted Damascus Countryside Internal Security Commander Ahmad al-Dalati as saying preliminary investigations indicated the cell was affiliated with the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

Authorities have not said whether the investigation has been completed, and Daesh has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The bombings coincided with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Damascus.

Syrian authorities have stepped up security operations since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in late 2024.