Major Paris landmarks shorten opening hours as visitors are urged to protect themselves from soaring mercury

Eiffel Tower, Louvre close early over weekend due to extreme heat Major Paris landmarks shorten opening hours as visitors are urged to protect themselves from soaring mercury

Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum have both shortened their opening hours due to extreme temperatures, according to messages on their websites.

The Eiffel Tower closed at 4 pm on Saturday and will exceptionally shut at the same time on Sunday as the French capital faces scorching temperatures.

Visitors holding tickets for visits after 12 noon via the stairs and after 12.30 pm via elevators were advised to check their emails, with affected visits to be automatically refunded.

The Louvre, meanwhile, has been closing its doors at 4 pm since Friday and will continue the measure through Monday, with last admission at 2 pm.

The museum urged visitors to adapt the pace of their visits and take precautions against the soaring heat.

