'Positive developments' on resumption of talks are expected by end of this week, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

'Cautious optimism' on resumption 'soon' of stalled US-Iran talks after Trump scrapped planned strikes: Sources 'Positive developments' on resumption of talks are expected by end of this week, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

Pakistani and Qatari mediators have "cautious optimism" about the resumption of stalled talks between Washington and Tehran "soon" after US President Donald Trump cancelled planned military strikes on Iran, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Sunday.

According to the sources, mediators are expecting "positive developments" on the resumption of talks by the end of this week.

"Pakistani and Qatari mediators together with regional partners are in touch with Washington and Tehran for the resumption of talks after convincing Trump to hold off on fresh attacks on Iran," said a source familiar with the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump on Saturday said that "Iran and other Middle Eastern Countries” had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to “the Immediate, Complete and Total” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat."

He said Israel also agreed to the commitment to hold off on attacks, urging: "Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE."

Pakistan's powerful army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, who has been actively involved in the mediation process, spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss ways to lessen the rising hostilities and return to negotiations.

The sources said that the US and Iran are exchanging messages through mediators to reach an understanding to end hostilities for a two-week period and resume talks.

Pause in attacks would ease restarting talks

The two-week ceasefire was proposed by a joint de-escalation formula by Pakistan and Qatar last month to clear the way for resumption of the talks under the framework deal reached in the capital Islamabad in June, the sources added.

"The expansion of hostilities in recent weeks, including the Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia and in the Red Sea, have further aggravated the already complex scenario in the Middle East," a source acknowledged.

"However, the good thing is that all the stakeholders are fully aware of the consequences of the expanding war on the global economy and (are) willing to end that," the source added.

Last month Islamabad and Doha proposed a joint de-escalation formula urging the US and Iran to return to their pre-July 9 positions "as a first step" to resume stalled talks to permanently end the conflict, according to an official familiar with the matter.

No further details on the response to the proposed formula from the US and Tehran were available.

"Currently, the core issue is how to sustain the pause in attacks," the source said, referring to the fragility of the lull.

"If mediators manage to sustain the pause (in hostilities) for a week or so, then the next steps to bring the two warring sides to the table would be relatively easier," the source further said.

Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in April, also helped the US and Iran reach a framework agreement in June to end the conflict and reach a lasting peace deal.

Tensions, however, escalated last month again over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

