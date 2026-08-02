Ehud Barak says ceasefire framework overlooks Israeli demands and reflects a collapse in Netanyahu's influence with US president

Former Israeli premier says Trump ignores Netanyahu, Gaza framework sidelines Israel Ehud Barak says ceasefire framework overlooks Israeli demands and reflects a collapse in Netanyahu's influence with US president

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said Sunday that a new Gaza framework sidelines Israel, arguing that US President Donald Trump “no longer” places much weight on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

​​​​​​​“The agreement's language is highly ambiguous, but the general direction is clear. Israel and its demands are being ignored,” Barak said in an interview with Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

He claimed that the framework does not require the complete disarmament of Hamas, the removal of weapons from the Gaza Strip or the exile of the group's leadership.

“Instead, it speaks about ending assassinations and returning to control over 53% of the Gaza Strip instead of 65%,” he said.

Barak described the situation as “a painful reality.”

“The painful truth is that Trump no longer pays attention to Netanyahu, and all of this is deeply worrying,” he said.

He added that Netanyahu had “completely lost his negotiating leverage” with Trump and that the US president's inner circle had also lost confidence in the Israeli premier.

“Trump's relationship with him has developed deep cracks,” Barak said.

He claimed that Hamas fighters still possess “tens of thousands of weapons,” with no discussion about collecting them.

“The fundamental reality that should concern us is that Israel has no say in this issue,” he said. “The agreement was reached without Israel being present at the negotiating table.

“Trump, who met Netanyahu in what the prime minister described as the best meeting they had ever had, is effectively ignoring him,” he added.

On Friday, the Board of Peace released a draft agreement titled “A Roadmap for Completing the Implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza,” outlining the principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of the plan, including security, administrative and transitional arrangements in the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem later announced the movement's approval of a proposal by mediators for completing the remaining phases of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli government has not officially commented on the roadmap. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, however, rejected the draft agreement as “unacceptable” for Israel and demanded continuing assassinations and the displacement of Palestinians.

'Israel has no real ability'

Commenting on Iran, Barak said Trump had recently told reporters that “Netanyahu will do what I tell him.”

Israel “has no real ability to withstand Trump's whims,” while Gulf countries are pushing in the opposite direction, he said.

“What happened tonight (the cancellation of the US strike on Iran) was entirely predictable. Trump does not want a large-scale war,” he said.

Barak argued Iran would agree to a deal if its conditions were met, including maintaining the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz, securing the release of frozen funds and lifting sanctions.

At the same time, he warned against “Tehran's continued pursuit of a nuclear threat.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had agreed to cancel planned strikes on Iran in exchange for reaching an “immediate” agreement including “Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”

Over 13 days ending July 24, the US and Iran exchanged military attacks, with Washington carrying out strikes inside Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The escalation followed a June 18 memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran and negotiations toward a final agreement, which later stalled over disagreements related to security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic energy and trade routes.

​​​​​​​On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran that, according to Tehran, killed more than 3,000 people. Iran responded with attacks it said caused American and Israeli casualties.