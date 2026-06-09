Under new rules going into force on Friday, appeals of deportation decisions will no longer automatically suspend removals

Finland expands powers to deport foreign nationals, impose entry bans Under new rules going into force on Friday, appeals of deportation decisions will no longer automatically suspend removals

Finland's new immigration rules aimed at speeding up deportations and strengthening entry ban rules will go into force on Friday, the Interior Ministry announced.

The changes to the Aliens Act, approved by President Alexander Stubb, are designed to accelerate the enforcement of deportation decisions and bolster national and regional security, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, appeals of deportation decisions will no longer automatically suspend removals. Authorities will be allowed to enforce deportation orders 30 days after the decision has been served, once the appeals period has expired.

Administrative courts may still halt or suspend enforcement if requested, but deportations can proceed once an appeal has been rejected.

The ministry said the changes will also allow authorities to impose entry bans in advance on individuals considered a serious threat to public order, public security, or national security.

The new provisions apply to foreign nationals whose residence permits based on work or studies have been withdrawn or not renewed, enabling authorities to issue deportation decisions in such cases.

The ministry said the changes do not affect the enforcement of deportation decisions related to asylum cases.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said the legislation supports the government's goals of increasing returns and improving security.

"Smoother voluntary returns, more efficient forced returns, and stronger national security are among the key objectives of the government program," Rantanen said in a statement.

"With these legislative amendments we will contribute to strengthening the security of Finland and the Schengen area as a whole."

According to the ministry, the revised entry ban provisions are intended to prevent third-country nationals who pose a serious threat to public order, public security, or national security, including known or convicted terrorists, from entering Finland or the wider Schengen area.

Entry bans imposed under the legislation will apply across the Schengen zone, made up of 29 European countries.