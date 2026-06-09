Ukraine's most pressing need is manpower, not military hardware, says Dimitar Stoyanov

Bulgaria not to supply additional weapons to Ukraine: Defense chief Ukraine's most pressing need is manpower, not military hardware, says Dimitar Stoyanov

The Bulgarian defense minister said Tuesday that Sofia has no plans to provide additional weapons to Kyiv, according to the Bulgarian Novinite media outlet.

"It is time to sit at the negotiating table and seek a just peace acceptable to both sides," it said, citing Dimitar Stoyanov.

For Stoyanov, the Russia-Ukraine war cannot be resolved through military means alone.

He said that the fighting has become a positional war that continues to cost lives without any decisive results.

Highlighting the importance of the EU's role in any future settlement to the war, added that Ukraine's most pressing need is manpower rather than military hardware.