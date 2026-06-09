'Russia is facing defeat in Ukraine. This demonstrates the futility of its territorial and strategic ambitions,' says Emmanuel Macron

France reaffirms support for Nordic, Baltic allies, claims Russia facing setbacks in Ukraine 'Russia is facing defeat in Ukraine. This demonstrates the futility of its territorial and strategic ambitions,' says Emmanuel Macron

France on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to its Nordic and Baltic allies, claiming that Russia is "facing defeat in Ukraine" and accusing Moscow of continuing to provoke neighboring countries despite setbacks on the battlefield.

"In a videoconference with our Nordic and Baltic partners—Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden—I reiterated France's solidarity and unwavering commitment to their cause," French President Emmanuel Macron said on US social media company X after a videoconference with those countries’ leaders.

He argued that the Ukraine war has exposed the limits of Russia's territorial and strategic ambitions.

"Russia is facing defeat in Ukraine. This demonstrates the futility of its territorial and strategic ambitions. Yet, it persists in provoking its neighbors in an attempt to break the deadlock," he said.

"We will stand together," Macron added.

Highlighting France's contribution to regional security, Macron pointed to the deployment of French troops in Estonia and Romania as well as Paris' role in NATO's Baltic air policing activities.

"Our commitment is demonstrated in particular by France's military presence in Estonia and Romania, its contribution to NATO's air surveillance mission in the Baltic states, and also by France's bilateral exchanges, agreements, and partnerships with countries in the region," he said.

Macron also reiterated France's long-term support for Ukraine, stressing that political, military, and other assistance would continue “so that it can resist, prevail, and negotiate from a position of strength, with the support of the Europeans.”

France has been among Ukraine's leading European supporters since the war began in February 2022, providing military equipment, financial aid, and diplomatic backing to Kyiv.

Concluding his remarks, Macron sought to reassure allies of France's commitment to European security.

"France is standing by its commitment. Our partners and allies can count on us," he said.