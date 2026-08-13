Funerals come as clashes resume across several Yemen provinces

Yemen’s Houthis bury 57 fighters, including 31 officers, in 10 days: State media Funerals come as clashes resume across several Yemen provinces

Yemen’s Houthi group has buried 57 fighters, including 31 officers and three brigadier generals, killed over the past 10 days in fighting on various fronts, state-run Saba TV reported Thursday.

The broadcaster did not specify where or under what circumstances the fighters were killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Earlier Thursday, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported funeral ceremonies for seven of the group’s fighters, including six in Amran province and one in Hajjah province.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

In recent weeks, however, clashes have resumed in several provinces, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government supports government forces, while Iran is accused of backing the Houthis. The group announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in July.