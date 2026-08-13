In central China's Henan province, more than 2,000 people relocated to safety after levee along Beiru River in Jiaxian County collapsed following extreme rainfall

Flooding in China displaces thousands as Japan declares highest emergency with 1 killed In central China's Henan province, more than 2,000 people relocated to safety after levee along Beiru River in Jiaxian County collapsed following extreme rainfall

Japan issues Level Five Emergency Warning for heavy rain across 14 cities in Chiba Prefecture

Thousands have been evacuated in China and Japan, with one person killed after torrential rain caused flooding, as authorities issued emergency warnings in parts of the two East Asian countries.

In central China's Henan province, more than 2,000 people have been relocated to safety after a levee along the Beiru River in Jiaxian County, Pingdingshan City, collapsed late Wednesday following extreme rainfall and heavy water releases from upstream reservoirs, according to state-run Xinhua News.

The breach, which measured more than 40 meters wide, caused floodwaters to spread into surrounding areas.

No casualties have been reported so far, authorities said.

Water levels were receding by Thursday morning as emergency crews continued efforts to close the breach.

In Henan, more than 4,500 residents from 10 villages in Luohe City were evacuated as river levels rose and authorities warned of possible flooding.

Luohe received an average rainfall of 270.1 millimeters (10.6 inches) between Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, with the highest recorded at 434.2 millimeters (17 inches).

Authorities activated the highest-level flood-control emergency response as heavy rain continued to threaten the region.

China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for heavy rain on Thursday, forecasting further downpours across several areas, including Henan and neighboring Hubei province.

Apart from flooding in China, Japan on Thursday declared a high-level rainfall emergency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest-level, Level Five Emergency Warning for heavy rain across 14 cities in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, according to NHK.

The warning covers Chiba, Ichihara, Sakura, Yotsukaido, Shiroi, Ichikawa, Funabashi, Matsudo, Narashino, Kashiwa, Yachiyo, Kamagaya, Inzai and Abiko.

The Level Five warning is the highest on Japan's five-tier system and indicates that life-threatening disasters may already be occurring.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, one person has died in Ichikawa City in the Chiba Prefecture, due to heavy rain, Kyodo News reported.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to take immediate measures to protect themselves, including moving to higher floors of buildings or evacuating to designated shelters where possible.

Authorities have issued an evacuation order for 176,988 people in the Ibaraki, Saitama and Chiba prefectures.​​​​​​​