Republic of Ireland withdraws support for Infantino as Northern Ireland backs UEFA FAI rescinds endorsement of FIFA president’s re-election bid, citing concerns over governance, transparency and consultation

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced Thursday that it had withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino’s re-election as FIFA president.

The governing body for football in the Republic of Ireland said its board had decided to rescind a letter of endorsement for Infantino that it submitted earlier this year.

“Following an FAI Board Meeting, the decision was taken to rescind the letter of support that the Association supplied earlier this year. It has since written to FIFA to explain its reasoning,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The Association is grateful for the support that FIFA provides to Irish football, but recent events have raised significant concerns regarding governance, transparency and the lack of meaningful consultation.”

The association said its own recent governance challenges gave it “a particular obligation to advocate for and uphold best practice.”

In Northern Ireland, the Irish Football Association (IFA) expressed support for UEFA’s position but stopped short of formally withdrawing its endorsement of Infantino.

“We take our responsibilities as a member association of both UEFA and FIFA seriously,” an IFA spokesperson said.

“We support the current UEFA position on the matter and will continue to engage constructively on issues relating to football governance.”

Infantino continues to face mounting criticism over his plan to bring private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, despite abandoning the proposal.

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) accused FIFA of “deception” and a “fundamental breach of trust” over the handling of the plan.

Infantino, who is reportedly seeking re-election in March 2027, retains support from several national federations, including those of Argentina and Mexico, as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF).