During 2-day visit to Egypt, Hakan Fidan is scheduled to be meet Egyptian president, senior officials

Turkish foreign minister meets Arab League secretary-general in Egypt During 2-day visit to Egypt, Hakan Fidan is scheduled to be meet Egyptian president, senior officials

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy in Egypt's coastal city of El-Alamein on Thursday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The sources provided no further information on the meeting.

Fidan also held a meeting with Major General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, director of Egypt's main spy agency, the General Intelligence Service.

Fidan began a two-day visit to Egypt on Thursday.

During the visit, Fidan is scheduled to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and meet senior Egyptian officials, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

He will discuss bilateral relations, review the current status of agreements under negotiation and encourage mutual investment in line with a common goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $15 billion, the sources said.

The Turkish foreign minister will also discuss cooperation in hydrocarbons, electricity grid integration, energy infrastructure and mining, according to the sources.

Fidan will assess steps that can be taken to advance existing cooperation in the military and defense industries and emphasize the importance of addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomacy on the basis of regional ownership and shared responsibility, the sources said.

He will also underline Türkiye's determination to continue joint efforts bilaterally and through multilateral platforms such as the R4 initiative, which brings together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The visit will include the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, co-chaired by Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to the sources.

The meeting will review the outcomes of the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held in Cairo in February, and prepare for a third meeting planned in Türkiye in 2028.

Strait of Hormuz, Gaza, Syria, Libya, Eastern Mediterranean on agenda

Fidan will express support for diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the ceasefire between the US and Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the sources said.

He will also stress the importance of immediately halting ongoing attacks in Gaza, fully implementing the ceasefire and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

The minister is expected to exchange views on implementing the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and Israel's attacks on Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, according to the sources.

Fidan will underline the need to continue joint efforts to ensure lasting stability and security in Libya based on the country's territorial integrity and political unity.

He will also reaffirm Türkiye's support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, the sources said.

Fidan will share assessments on the roles and contributions Türkiye and Egypt can make toward establishing lasting peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.