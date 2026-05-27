EU unveils plan to overhaul humanitarian aid system

'With this package, we are ensuring life-saving aid is delivered more efficiently,' EU Commission chief says

EU aims to reform humanitarian aid system with new strategy 'With this package, we are ensuring life-saving aid is delivered more efficiently,' EU Commission chief says

The European Union has unveiled a new plan to overhaul its humanitarian aid system, seeking to strengthen delivery, efficiency, and the protection of aid workers amid rising global crises and funding shortfalls.

In a Joint Communication adopted on Wednesday, the European Commission outlined reforms designed to ensure "principled humanitarian aid" reaches people in need more effectively, as global humanitarian needs reach record levels.

The initiative is built around three pillars: "protect, perform and partner," and comes as an estimated 239 million people worldwide require humanitarian assistance, while available funding covers less than half of global needs, according to EU figures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would continue to defend "the dignity of people in need and those delivering aid in difficult and often dangerous environments."

"With this package, we are ensuring life-saving aid is delivered more efficiently, even in the toughest environments. At the same time, we are building resilience to reduce dependency on aid," she said.

Under the "protect" pillar, the EU plans to intensify humanitarian diplomacy, strengthen coordination with international partners, and increase measures to improve the safety of humanitarian workers. It also aims to expand the role of local actors and communities in delivering aid.

The "perform" pillar focuses on reforming humanitarian supply chains and expanding efficient funding tools such as cash assistance, multi-year financing, pooled funds, and anticipatory action. The Commission also highlighted the importance of better data sharing on humanitarian needs.

The "partner" pillar aims to deepen cooperation with international financial institutions, private sector actors and philanthropies to build resilience and reduce long-term dependence on aid, particularly in fragile regions.

The EU said the international humanitarian system is under unprecedented strain due to ongoing conflicts, including in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, rising displacement levels, and growing food insecurity.