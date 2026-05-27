Belgium summons Russian ambassador for threats linked to strikes on Kyiv Foreign minister says warning to diplomats, foreign nationals violate international law, Vienna Convention

Belgium summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday after Moscow urged diplomatic personnel and foreign nationals to leave Kyiv ahead of planned strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot wrote on the US social media platform X that he had requested that the Russian ambassador be summoned in response to the warning.

“Russia’s announcement calling on diplomatic personnel and foreign citizens to leave Kyiv ahead of planned strikes is unacceptable,” said Prevot. “Threatening embassies is not diplomacy, it is intimidation. And it is a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Convention.”

Prevot also reaffirmed Belgium’s support for Ukraine, saying Brussels would maintain its diplomatic presence in Kyiv despite the threats.

“Belgium is not going anywhere. We are staying in Kyiv. We are standing with Ukraine. And we will not be intimidated,” he said.

The Belgian minister said Russia is solely responsible for the war and urged Moscow to engage in “genuine peace talks.”