'This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication,' White House writes on X

White House says draft proposal released by Iranian media 'complete fabrication' 'This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication,' White House writes on X

A draft proposal to end the US-Israeli war against Iran released by Tehran's state media is "a complete fabrication," the White House said Wednesday.

"This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. Facts matter," it wrote on American social media platform X.

It was using an acronym to refer to a memorandum of understanding, or MOU.