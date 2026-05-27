White House lawn being transformed into mixed martial arts arena for Trump birthday event: Reports Construction crews begin building temporary UFC venue at White House ahead of June 14 fight card marking US' 250th anniversary and President Trump's 80th birthday

Construction has begun on a temporary arena on the White House lawn ahead of a mixed martial arts event planned for June 14, marking both the US’ upcoming 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, according to media reports.

Photos from the White House grounds on Tuesday showed cranes and heavy equipment assembling the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) venue, which Trump has said would include “a 5,000-seat arena right outside the front door of the White House,” The Guardian reported.

Images circulating online show an octagon cage surrounded by red, white, and blue staging -- using the colors of the US flag -- as well as giant video screens and temporary seating for thousands of spectators.

Trump first proposed hosting a UFC event at the White House last July 4 -- the nation’s birthday -- saying: “Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.”

According to event details reported by multiple other US outlets, the fight card is expected to feature a lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, along with an interim heavyweight clash between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

The construction has also affected pedestrian access near Washington’s Constitution Hall, where the Scripps National Spelling Bee is being held after relocating from the neighboring state of Maryland.

Rajeev Malhotra, the parent of one contestant, described the unusual overlap as “two very disparate forms of entertainment,” according to The Guardian.

While US presidents have often hosted winning Olympians as well as champion athletes at the White House -- including multiple visits by legendary boxer Muhammad Ali -- making it the venue of mixed martial arts bouts is unprecedented.

In his life as a businessman outside of his presidency and beyond, Trump has long been associated with boxing as well as US-style professional wrestling, famed for its colorful storylines and dramatic performers.

Mixed martial arts are especially popular among young men, a large part of Trump’s base, though his popularity has recently waned due to inflation and the Iran war.

The unprecedented bouts come among other changes at the White House, including last year’s controversial paving over of the Rose Garden and the demolition of the East Wing to make way for a ballroom, now under construction with a possible $1 billion price tag.

