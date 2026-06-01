Restaurants serving customers on-site to be required to replace disposable condiment packets with alternatives such as refillable dispensers, reusable containers or table-service bottles

EU to ban single-use condiment sachets for dine-in restaurants from August Restaurants serving customers on-site to be required to replace disposable condiment packets with alternatives such as refillable dispensers, reusable containers or table-service bottles

Single-use sachets for condiments such as ketchup, mayonnaise and soy sauce will no longer be allowed for dine-in customers at restaurants across the EU from Aug. 12 under new packaging waste rules aimed at reducing plastic pollution.

The measure is part of the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which entered into force in February 2025 and will begin applying across member states this summer.

Under the regulation, restaurants serving customers on-site will be required to replace disposable condiment packets with alternatives such as refillable dispensers, reusable containers or table-service bottles.

The European Commission said the rules are designed to reduce packaging waste and encourage a shift toward a more circular economy.

According to the administrative body, packaging accounts for around 40% of plastic use in the EU, while each European generated an average of 186.5 kilograms of packaging waste in 2022. The bloc aims to cut packaging waste per capita by 15% between 2026 and 2040.

The restrictions target a range of single-use plastic packaging, including individual portions of sauces and condiments commonly provided in restaurants and fast-food outlets.

However, the ban will not apply to takeaway meals or products sold in supermarkets. Single-use condiment packets will therefore remain available for takeout orders and retail purchases. Healthcare facilities are also exempt from the new requirements.

Restaurant operators across the EU are expected to adapt their service models ahead of the August implementation date. The European Commission has said practical alternatives are already widely available and has published guidance to help businesses comply with the regulation.

The condiment sachet restrictions are part of broader EU efforts to curb packaging waste. Beginning in 2030, additional single-use packaging products, including miniature shampoo and soap bottles commonly found in hotels, are also expected to be phased out under the regulation.

The European Commission plans to evaluate the effectiveness of the new measures in 2032.

EU officials say previous actions to reduce plastic waste have already produced results, citing a reported 30% reduction in plastic litter on European beaches.