Foreign Ministry official says mechanisms under review to secure Tehran’s access to blocked funds

Iran says 50% of frozen assets must be released upon possible understanding with US Foreign Ministry official says mechanisms under review to secure Tehran’s access to blocked funds

Iran says at least 50% of its frozen assets must be released immediately upon the signing of a possible memorandum of understanding with the US, a senior Foreign Ministry official told Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said various mechanisms are being reviewed to secure Tehran’s access to its blocked funds under a possible understanding with Washington.

“At minimum, the Islamic Republic of Iran insists that 50% of these funds be made available to Iran immediately upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding,” Gharibabadi said.

He added that the remaining funds should be released within what Tehran considers a reasonable period, “not more than one or two months.”

Gharibabadi said Iran would consider a text final only when its interests are fully reflected, including what he called the immediate and permanent end of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

He said another key issue is the lifting of what Tehran describes as a maritime blockade.

The official said Qatar could play a role in facilitating access to Iran’s frozen assets through alternative mechanisms while Washington takes steps to lift restrictions on the funds.

He stressed that any alternative mechanism would not remove the US responsibility to release Iran’s blocked assets under the draft understanding.

According to Gharibabadi, the current draft—which has not yet been finalized—requires the US to release all of Iran’s frozen financial resources in line with the progress of negotiations.

He said the process should not exceed 60 days.

Gharibabadi also said lifting all unilateral US sanctions, including primary and secondary sanctions, and normalizing Iran’s status at the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors are among Tehran’s key demands.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, while indirect contacts over a broader understanding have continued.