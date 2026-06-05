'Regardless of where they are located around the world, nuclear facilities should never be attacked,' Grossi says

IAEA chief says US-Iran talks close to nuclear framework agreement 'Regardless of where they are located around the world, nuclear facilities should never be attacked,' Grossi says

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said Friday that negotiations between the United States and Iran appear close to producing a framework agreement on Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking at a news conference following a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Grossi said the agency remains in contact with both sides, although it is not directly involved in the talks.

“Our sense is that they seem to be pretty close to agreeing on what I would describe more with regards to the nuclear … to sort of a framework, organizational structure to give themselves time to look into the different problems," he said.

Grossi added that the IAEA has made several efforts to restore verification activities in Iran and stressed that Tehran's obligations under its agreements with the agency remain in force.

"The issue here is multiple, because Iran has a number of obligations in terms of informing us and giving us access for our inspection work,” he said. “It is clear that under war circumstances, this is not possible, but there has been quite a long ceasefire.”

He noted that the agency had continued some activities at facilities selected by Iran, saying there is an "element of discretion" in terms of what Tehran allows the agency to see.

Grossi said Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains central to any future agreement.

Possible options include exporting the material, diluting it or keeping it in Iran under IAEA monitoring, he said, adding that any decision would ultimately be political.

Grossi, however, said the first step should be the agency going to Iran to check the amount.

'Nuclear facilities should never be attacked'

Ahead of the meeting, Grossi also warned that nuclear facilities must not be targeted during conflicts.

"Regardless of where they are located around the world, nuclear facilities should never be attacked," he said.

His remarks came after a visit to the Arab Gulf region, where he met regional leaders and toured the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates, which was struck by a drone on May 17.

"Attacks on nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes are unacceptable. I solemnly reiterate my calls for the parties in this conflict and in all conflicts to respect the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict," Grossi said.

Calling for maximum restraint, he warned that military activities involving nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities carry "unacceptable risks."

Grossi stressed that the IAEA applies the same standards to all countries and situations.

"There are no double or triple standards here for the IAEA. An attack on any facility, wherever it is located, is unacceptable, a no-go, taboo," he said.

He also warned of the potential environmental and public safety consequences of any major release of radioactivity resulting from an attack on an operating nuclear power plant.

"The only sustainable path to peace, stability and cooperation is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy. This is what we are here for," Grossi added. ​​​​​​​