China vows to deepen ties with Myanmar under new government Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts Burmese counterpart Tin Maung Swe in Beijing

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday vowed to enhance ties with Myanmar, which formed a new government under former military chief amid internal ethnic tensions.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe in Beijing, according to a readout from China’s Foreign Ministry.

“China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with Myanmar, enhance political mutual trust, deepen strategic cooperation, promote more practical results in building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, and help Myanmar accelerate its development and revitalization,” said Wang, noting 76 years of diplomatic ties with China’s southern neighbor.

While Wang said Beijing does not interfere in internal affairs of other nations, he called for joint combat against cross-border crimes including online gambling and telecom fraud, to maintain peace in the border areas between the two nations.

Tin was appointed top diplomat of Myanmar after former Burmese military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was elected Myanmar’s 11th president in April.

Min has ruled Myanmar directly since 2021 when his military ousted a civilian government.

Wang had visited Min soon after his election.

Myanmar is reeling under internal ethnic conflict, including along the border with China.