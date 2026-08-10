Yemen's army targets Houthi fighters with drones in central Marib province Armed Forces Media Center says Houthi positions, vehicles, mortar systems on several fronts hit

Yemen's army targeted Houthi fighters, military vehicles and positions with drones across several fronts in the central Marib province on Monday, according to the Armed Forces Media Center.

The center said Yemeni military drones targeted Houthi fighters on the Alam front in the Sixth Military Region, as well as the rear area of a Houthi camp on the same front.

Yemeni forces also targeted Houthi fighters in the Al-Zour-Rawdat Jaham area, as well as their air defense systems and a mortar position in the Al-Radha Mountains, it said.

Other drone strikes targeted Houthi equipment in the Al-Kasara sector and Houthi fighters on the Al-Akad front, the center said.

The center also reported a strike against Houthi fighters and vehicles that had arrived in the Al-Tibas area. It said the group had been monitored by aircraft before being targeted with a 120 mm projectile fired from a Qasef-3 aircraft.

The Armed Forces Media Center published videos purportedly showing the operations but did not provide information on casualties.

Fighting has periodically intensified along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.

Yemen had been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country in 2014.