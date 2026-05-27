France summons Russian ambassador over last weekend's 'massive strikes' on Ukraine Foreign Ministry condemns Moscow’s ‘acts of intimidation’

France summoned Russia’s ambassador on Wednesday following what it called "last weekend's massive strikes" on Ukraine as well as "unacceptable threats” against Ukrainian civilians and foreign diplomats.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, the French Foreign Ministry said the Russian envoy was summoned at the request of Jean-Noel Barrot, the foreign minister.

“Each day, Russia’s actions demonstrate its cynicism and contempt for international law,” the ministry said.

France also "strongly condemned" what it called Moscow’s “acts of intimidation,” saying they reflected Russia’s “military stalemate” in Ukraine.

The ministry reiterated France’s support for Ukraine and again called on Russia to end what it described as its “illegal war of aggression.”

