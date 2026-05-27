Spain's Sanchez praises ‘alignment’ with pope after Vatican meeting Spanish premier highlights shared positions on peace, migration, ethical AI ahead of papal visit

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised what he described as strong “alignment” with Pope Leo XIV following a meeting at the Vatican ahead of the pontiff’s planned visit to Spain.

Sanchez, who has publicly identified himself as an atheist, said the shared positions between Spain and the Vatican reflected “an agenda of pure common sense,” including support for diplomacy over war and a “humanistic” approach to migration and artificial intelligence.

“Peace is not built with missiles. It is built with dialogue and respect,” Sanchez said, praising the pope’s commitment to diplomacy “during this difficult time.”

The Spanish Socialist leader criticized rising global military spending while humanitarian aid declines, saying Spain had increased international aid by 13% despite wider international cuts.

“Spain cannot fill the void others have left,” he said, describing the increase as “absolutely not enough” but “the right direction.”

Sanchez also praised the pope’s focus on artificial intelligence and welcomed his first encyclical on the issue.

“No technology is neutral,” Sanchez said. “We agree that we need AI with a humanistic outlook.”

On migration, Sanchez said Spain and the Catholic Church shared a belief that “the dignity of the human being comes above all.”

The pope is set to visit Spain from June 6-12, with stops expected in Madrid, Barcelona, the Canary Islands and Catalonia.

According to Sanchez, the trip will include an address to parliament in Madrid, visits focused on migration in the Canary Islands, a prison visit in Catalonia, and a ceremony at Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica.

Sanchez also pointed to what he described as positive cooperation between Spain’s government and the Vatican in recent years, including agreements on reparations for victims of clergy sexual abuse and the re-signification of the Valley of Cuelgamuros –the monument that held the remains of dictator Francisco Franco until they were exhumed and relocated.

The prime minister arrived late to the news conference after receiving updates on a widening corruption investigation involving figures linked to his Socialist Party.

He dismissed calls for early elections and said the government would cooperate with ongoing investigations.