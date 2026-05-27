- Kemal Kilicdaroglu says Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) would move forward with convention after legal restrictions lifted, stressing process must remain within legal boundaries

Türkiye’s main opposition party to hold convention once court injunction ends: Chairman - Kemal Kilicdaroglu says Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) would move forward with convention after legal restrictions lifted, stressing process must remain within legal boundaries

Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Wednesday the party would hold a convention once a court-issued injunction is lifted, stressing that the process must proceed on legal grounds.

“We will hold a convention, friends. Can there be a party without a convention? A convention will be held,” Kilicdaroglu told reporters in response to questions about demands for a party congress.

“Of course, for this to happen, the convention must be held on legal grounds. There is an injunction decision. Once the injunction decision is lifted, the convention will be held, so there is no problem,” he added.

Asked whether the party would have to wait until the Supreme Court of Appeals issues a final and binding ruling after reviewing the case, Kilicdaroglu said the issue would be discussed with legal experts within the party.

“We will meet with our lawyer friends, sit down and talk. What is the situation? How can we hold the convention as soon as possible? How can we organize it? We will work on these issues,” he said.

Responding to a question about CHP parliamentary group leader Ozgur Ozel’s proposal to elect a party chairman through the votes of 2 million members, Kilicdaroglu said the procedures were clear.

“It is already clear how the chairman is elected. You cannot bypass the convention. The party's chairmen are elected by conventions,” he said.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir