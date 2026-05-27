Ursula Von der Leyen says Kyiv will be fully integrated into Europe’s urgent defense efforts

Coming weeks 'important' for Ukraine’s EU accession process: European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen says Kyiv will be fully integrated into Europe’s urgent defense efforts

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the coming weeks would be "important" to take “decisive steps forward” in Ukraine's EU accession process.

Von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X that she discussed Ukraine’s path to EU membership during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The coming weeks will be important to take decisive steps forward in the accession process,” she said.

She reiterated Europe’s “full support” for Ukraine as Russia “doubles down on its brutal war of aggression.”

Von der Leyen said air defense, drone and counter-drone capabilities are among Europe’s "most urgent defense priorities," and that Ukraine would be “fully integrated into these efforts.”

She also said a Ukraine Support Loan would make a “vital contribution” to Kyiv’s defense needs.

“This year alone, it will provide €28.3 billion (nearly $33 billion) to help cover Ukraine’s military needs,” she said.