Protesters march in Buenos Aires against Argentina's private property bill Labor unions and social organizations stage rally as Senate debates controversial property rights legislation

Trade unions, social organizations and opposition groups marched outside Argentina's National Congress in Buenos Aires on Thursday to protest a government-backed private property bill as the Senate debated the controversial legislation, according to local media.

Protesters gathered around Congress carrying Argentine flags and banners rejecting the proposed reforms, while security forces deployed a large operation and erected barriers around the legislative building ahead of the demonstration.

Television footage and videos shared on social media showed demonstrators chanting slogans against President Javier Milei's administration as lawmakers discussed the bill inside the Senate.

The protest was organized by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the two branches of the Argentine Workers' Central (CTA) and social organizations grouped under the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP), according to Argentine daily La Nacion.

Friday's mobilization is expected to coincide with Saint Cajetan's Day, when labor unions and social organizations traditionally march under the slogan "Peace, Bread, Land, Housing and Work," La Nacion reported.

Opponents argue that the bill favors large investors, weakens protections over land and accelerates eviction procedures at the expense of vulnerable communities.

The Senate resumed debate after the government removed one of the proposal's most controversial provisions which would have eased restrictions on foreign ownership of rural land following opposition from provincial governors and lawmakers.

The remaining bill includes measures to speed up eviction procedures for illegally occupied homes, fields and land, modify expropriation rules and amend legislation governing land affected by wildfires.

The property bill has become one of Milei's most contentious legislative initiatives, triggering opposition from unions, left-wing groups and Peronist organizations.

The demonstrations come as the Milei administration continues to push economic and legal reforms through Congress despite growing resistance from labor groups and opposition parties.

Thursday's protest focused on the property bill, while Friday's demonstration is expected to broaden its demands to include employment, poverty and social welfare, according to local media.

