Explosion at gold mine in Colombia's Marmato municipality leaves around 14 injured Marmato’s fire chief says situation under control

Around 14 people were injured when a powerful explosion occurred Thursday at a gold mine in the municipality of Marmato in Colombia's Caldas department, prompting a rescue operation, according to local broadcaster Noticias Caracol.

A mill reportedly exploded at the entrance to the mine in the San Pedro area.

Emergency crews, including personnel from Colombia's National Mining Agency, were deployed to the site as authorities worked to determine the number of people affected and the cause of the blast, local media reported.

Marmato’s fire chief said the situation had been brought under control and they are verifying that no one else was injured.

The severity of the victims' injuries remains unknown as well as whether there were any fatalities.