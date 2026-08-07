In phone call, they review efforts to bolster security, stability in region

Saudi crown prince, Macron discuss regional security, maritime navigation In phone call, they review efforts to bolster security, stability in region

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone and discussed regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The talks focused on ongoing regional developments and efforts to address them, including ensuring security and freedom of maritime navigation, according to SPA.

The two leaders also discussed Saudi-French relations, ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, and regional and international issues of mutual concern.



The phone call came amid heightened regional tensions since Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iran targeting military, nuclear and energy infrastructure.

Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US targets across the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement.

The talks later stalled over disputes related to maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.