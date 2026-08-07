Temperatures rise further on Saturday, reaching up to 38C in some parts of country

France places 3 southeastern departments on highest wildfire alert amid heat wave Temperatures rise further on Saturday, reaching up to 38C in some parts of country

French authorities placed three southeastern departments under the highest wildfire alert on Friday as an intense heat wave continued to fuel extreme fire risks across the region, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The Bouches-du-Rhone, Var, and Vaucluse departments remain on red alert for a "very high" risk of forest fires, according to Meteo-France, after being placed under the same warning a day earlier alongside Aude.

High temperatures have significantly increased the likelihood of wildfire outbreaks and rapid fire spread.

Var and Vaucluse are also among eight departments under an orange heat wave alert, while Bouches-du-Rhone is under a yellow heat wave warning.

Temperatures reached 40.6C (105F) in Le Luc and peaked at 41.8C (107F) in Cogolin on Thursday, both located in the Var department.

Forecasters said conditions on Friday are expected to remain largely unchanged, with daytime highs ranging between 34C and 36C across inland areas and along parts of the Mediterranean coast.

Temperatures are forecast to rise further on Saturday, reaching up to 38C in the Rhone Valley and along the Durance River.

"The fairly widespread heat wave across the region continues. Maximum temperature drops will be recorded in some places, but never widespread or lasting enough to justify a change in the level of vigilance," Meteo-France said.

Authorities in the Var department closed seven mountain massifs, banning public access, vehicle traffic, and hiking because of the wildfire threat.

Meanwhile, firefighters brought a vegetation fire in the Aude department under control after it burned around 100 hectares (247 acres) on Thursday.

The Aude prefecture said late Thursday that the fire had been contained, although 120 firefighters remained at the scene overnight to extinguish remaining hotspots and monitor the area.