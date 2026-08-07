Schools in Riau’s Tembilahan district shift to remote learning for 3 days amid safety concerns over attacks

Wild monkey captured in Indonesia after injuring 17 people Schools in Riau’s Tembilahan district shift to remote learning for 3 days amid safety concerns over attacks

Authorities in Indonesia have captured a wild monkey suspected of injuring at least 17 people during a weeks-long series of attacks in Riau province, local media reported Thursday.

The animal was captured in Tembilahan town in Indragiri Hilir Regency after a joint team of police, military personnel, firefighters and wildlife officials set traps, Indonesian news outlet JPNN reported.

Indragiri Hilir Police Chief Donny Eko Listianto said the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency had placed three traps at locations believed to be used by the monkey as hiding places. The animal was caught in one of them.

Authorities believe the captured macaque was responsible for attacks that began July 25.

The Jakarta Post reported that 17 people, including children and elderly residents, had been attacked as of Thursday after a troop of long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) appeared around Tembilahan.

A large adult male was suspected of carrying out the attacks, which occurred on roads, outside homes and inside some residences. Several victims required stitches for their injuries.

The attacks also prompted authorities to order schools across Tembilahan district to switch to remote learning for three days from Wednesday amid concerns over students’ safety.

According to JPNN, officials said the captured animal matched descriptions provided by victims and witnesses, including its size, aggressive behavior and a distinctive scar-like mark on its face.